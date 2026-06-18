Two Dead, One Injured in Tractor-Bike Collision in MP's Umaria

Two men were killed and another seriously injured after a motorcycle collided with a tractor in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district early on Thursday, police said.
The accident occurred around 1 am near Mahroi Mod under the Amarpur outpost area within the jurisdiction of the Indwar police station, about 70 km from the district headquarters.
The three men were travelling on a motorcycle when it collided with a tractor. Due to the impact, the trio was thrown on the road, Amarpur police outpost in-charge Abhilash Singh said.
Two of the riders died in the accident, while the third sustained serious injuries, he said.
The deceased were identified as Ajay Kol (30) and Karan (25). The two were related as brothers-in-law, Singh said.
The injured man, identified as Aman (24), was given primary treatment and later referred to a hospital for medical care, he said.
Police informed the families of the victims after establishing their identities in the afternoon. Their bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination and later handed over to their relatives, the official said.
Meanwhile, some villagers alleged that tree branches cut by the electricity department had been left on the roadside, which could have led to the accident.