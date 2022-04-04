Monday, Apr 04, 2022
Militant Attack In Srinagar’s City Centre Leaves One CRPF Jawan Dead, Another Injured

Kashmir: The officials said that the terrorists opened fire on jawans, who were on patrol at Maisuma area near city centre Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Militant attack in Kashmir.(File-Representational image) PTI

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 4:35 pm

One CRPF personnel was killed and another injured in a militant attack in the Maisuma area here on Monday, officials said.

They said terrorists opened fire on CRPF personnel at Maisuma, resulting in injuries to two jawans.

The injured personnel were rushed to SMHS Hospital, the officials said, adding one of them was declared dead on arrival while the other was undergoing treatment.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to track down the assailants, they said.

Earlier in the day, two non-local labourers, hailing from Bihar, were injured in an attack by militants in Pulwama district.(With PTI inputs)

