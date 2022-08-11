Two Assam officials caught while taking bribes

Two government officials were caught red-handed while allegedly accepting bribes in Assam, police said on Thursday.

The bribe money was recovered from both the accused, who were caught in separate operations by sleuths of the Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Vigilance, they said.

Gopinath Das, working in the office of the sub-registrar in Tamulpur, was caught while accepting bribe money, director of Anti-corruption and Vigilance GP Singh said.

In the second operation, Lohit Phukan posted at the office of the Inspector of Excise in Bokakhat was apprehended with bribe money, he said.

Lawful action against both has been initiated, he added.

(Inputs from PTI)