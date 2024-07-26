National

‘Truly A Shame To Watch’: Priyanka Gandhi Reacts To Netanyahu's US Congress Standing Ovation

Her remarks follow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the US Congress on Wednesday, where he justified Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the "genocidal actions" of the Israeli government in Gaza, describing them as "barbarism". Her remarks follow Netanyahu's address to the US Congress on Wednesday, where he justified Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza. 

Netanyahu received a warm welcome from House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republican lawmakers who arranged his speech in the chamber. Netanyahu also received a bipartisan standing ovation.

Priyanka Gandhi said it was no longer enough to speak up for the civilians, mothers, fathers, doctors, nurses, aid workers, journalists, teachers, writers, poets, senior citizens and the thousands of innocent children who were being wiped out day after day by the "horrific genocide" taking place in Gaza.

"It is the moral responsibility of every right-thinking individual, including all those Israeli citizens who do not believe in hatred and violence, and every government in the world to condemn the Israeli government's genocidal actions and force them to stop," she said in a post on X.

The Congress leader has been raising her voice against Israel's actions in Gaza and expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

"It is no longer enough to speak up for the civilians, mothers, fathers, doctors, nurses, aid workers, journalists, teachers, writers, poets, senior citizens and the thousands of innocent children who are being wiped out day after day by the horrific genocide taking place in Gaza. 

It is the moral responsibility of every right thinking individual including all those Israeli citizens who do not believe in hatred and violence, and every government in the world to condemn the Israeli government’s genocidal actions and force them to stop. Their actions are unacceptable in a world that professes civility and morality. Instead we are subjected to the image of the Israeli Prime Minister being given a standing ovation in the US congress. 

He calls it “a clash between barbarism and civilization.” He is absolutely correct, except that it is him and his government that are barbaric and their barbarism is being given the unstinted support of most of the western world. It is truly a shame to watch."

