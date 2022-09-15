Trial Run Of Joka-Taratala Metro Starts, Commercial Services Likely From October Or November

Commercial Metro Railway services between Joka and Taratala are likely to start in October or November this year, trial runs for which started on Thursday, an official said here.

The Joka-BBD Bag Metro route, which has suffered several time rescheduling of the project, is likely to have truncated services started in the first phase between Joka and Taratala.

Trial runs over 6.5 km distance between Joka and Taratala commenced on Thursday with a non-AC rake. "Commercial services between Joka and Taratala are likely to start by October or November," the Metro official said.

Passenger services of railways can start only after a clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS). Several parameters like speed check, time taken between stations and various safety related issues will be checked during the trial runs, which will continue regularly before CRS inspection, he said.

Metro services are at present available in two lines - the north-south corridor between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhas, the East West Metro between Sealdah and Salt Lake Sector V.

(With PTI inputs)