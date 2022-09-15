Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Trial Run Of Joka-Taratala Metro Starts, Commercial Services Likely From October Or November

Trial runs over 6.5 km distance between Joka and Taratala commenced on Thursday with a non-AC rake. "Commercial services between Joka and Taratala are likely to start by October or November," the Metro official said.

Kolkata Metro
Commercial Metro Railway services between Joka and Taratala are likely to start Facebook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 7:02 pm

Commercial Metro Railway services between Joka and Taratala are likely to start in October or November this year, trial runs for which started on Thursday, an official said here.

The Joka-BBD Bag Metro route, which has suffered several time rescheduling of the project, is likely to have truncated services started in the first phase between Joka and Taratala.

Trial runs over 6.5 km distance between Joka and Taratala commenced on Thursday with a non-AC rake. "Commercial services between Joka and Taratala are likely to start by October or November," the Metro official said.

Passenger services of railways can start only after a clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS). Several parameters like speed check, time taken between stations and various safety related issues will be checked during the trial runs, which will continue regularly before CRS inspection, he said. 

Metro services are at present available in two lines - the north-south corridor between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhas, the East West Metro between Sealdah and Salt Lake Sector V.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Trial Run Joka-Taratala Metro Starts Commercial Services October November Non-AC Rake Commissioner Of Railway Safety Passenger Services
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?