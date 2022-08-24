Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Transgender Persons To Get Composite Healthcare Services Under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY: Government

Noting that the transgender community suffers stigma and exclusion, stressed that the provisioning of healthcare services under AB-PMJAY is a significant and firm step towards an inclusive society. 

The MoU will extend all healthcare benefits to transgender persons holding a transgender certificate
The MoU will extend all healthcare benefits to transgender persons holding a transgender certificate

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 3:37 pm

Transgender persons will now get composite healthcare services under the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY with a MoU being signed between the National Health Authority and the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday hailed the MoU as one of its kind in the country which will give impetus to ensuring rightful and respectable place for transgenders 

The MoU will extend all healthcare benefits to transgender persons (holding a transgender certificate issued by the National Portal for transgender persons) across the country, Mandaviya said. The ministry of social justice and empowerment (MOSJE) will fund Rs.5 lakh insurance cover per transgender beneficiary per annum. 

Related stories

Dr. Aqsa Shaikh - The Transgender Doctor Fighting Ignorance With Empathy

Pope Francis Meets Transgender Guests Of Rome Church

Administrative Tribunal Asks Maharashtra Government To Frame Policy On Recruitment Of Transgender Persons

A comprehensive package is being prepared for transgender category including the existing AB PM-JAY packages and specific packages like Sex Reassignment Surgery (SRS) and treatment for transgenders, he said.

They will be eligible to seek treatment in any of the AB PM-JAY empanelled hospitals across the country, where specific packages are available. The scheme would cover all transgender persons not receiving such benefits from other centre/state sponsored schemes.

The MoU was signed by Dr R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA) and R Subramanyam, Secretary DoSJE in presence of Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

“This MOU has laid the foundation for a landmark transformational reform in the society. The move, which provides special healthcare benefits to the transgender community, goes beyond ensuring equality for the disadvantaged community”, he highlighted.  

Noting that the transgender community suffers stigma and exclusion, he stressed that the provisioning of healthcare services under AB-PMJAY is a significant and firm step towards an inclusive society. 

“It is only apt that the MOU is being signed at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre today, as he championed for an inclusive society with equality across all population groups in the country”, Mandaviya stated. 

The minister emphasised that the government is working in a decisive way to not only recognise rights of the transgender community but has taken various systematic steps for their welfare. “Disadvantaged communities can progress with dignity and self reliance with collaboration of “Sarkar and Society”, the minister stated. The Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment said that transformative change is happening in the country with strong political will to implement this change. 

Enumerating several steps taken by MoSJE for implementing the package of five assurances of education, life with dignity, health support, opportunities for livelihood and skill enhancement, he said these steps have been taken to ensure that marginalized and disadvantaged sections of the population can emerge from restrictive social constructs by providing them dignified life and livelihood.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Transgender Persons Composite Healthcare Services Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY Government Department Of Social Justice And Empowerment NHA Suffers Stigma Exclusion Inclusive Society
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

A Divided Muslim Society Faces The BJP’s Challenge

A Divided Muslim Society Faces The BJP’s Challenge

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha