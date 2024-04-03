National

Tracing TMC’s Ideological Journey: From Congress to BJP and Beyond

Explore the ideological journey of TMC, the party led by Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal. From its roots in the Congress to alliances with the BJP, and its current stance, TMC’s ideology has been a subject of debate. This video delves into the party’s transformation over the years, its strategic alliances, and its ideological shifts. We trace TMC’s journey through the corridors of power, examining its ideological flip-flops and the factors that have influenced its political decisions.