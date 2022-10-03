Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

TN: 6 Pilgrims Drown In The River, 2 Bodies Recovered

On Monday, six people, who entered the Kollidam river near Poondi in Thanjavur district to take bath were washed away in the currents, police said.

TN: 6 Pilgrims Drown In The River, 2 Bodies Recovered
TN: 6 Pilgrims Drown In The River, 2 Bodies Recovered PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 6:37 pm

Six people, who entered the Kollidam river near Poondi in Thanjavur district to take bath on Monday, were washed away in the currents, police said. 

While two bodies have been retrieved, a search is on for the other four. 

According to the police, D David (30), T Isaac (19), S Pravin Raj (19), and S Kermal (19) of Siluvaipatti village in Thoothukudi district were among the six, who got drowned.

They were part of the 40-member group who went on a pilgrimage to Poondi Matha Basilica and ventured into the Kollidam river to take bath this morning. 

Unexpectedly all six were swept away in the water. Hearing their cries, the villagers rushed to their rescue and informed the Tirukattupalli police and Fire and Rescue Services, who retrieved two bodies, the police said. 

The bodies were sent to Government Thiruvaiyaru Hospital for autopsy. The fire and rescue services personnel continued the search operation to find the other four, the police said.

Tags

National Three Died Pilgrim / Pilgrimage Rivers Pondicherry Tamil Nadu Autopsy Hospitals / Clinics Kollidam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Madhya Pradesh Village Garba: 5 Booked For Clash Over Women In Agar Malwa

Madhya Pradesh Village Garba: 5 Booked For Clash Over Women In Agar Malwa

Why Is FSN E-Commerce, Nykaa's Parent company, Issuing Bonus Shares?

Why Is FSN E-Commerce, Nykaa's Parent company, Issuing Bonus Shares?