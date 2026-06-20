TMC Raises Security Concerns After Abhishek Banerjee Alleges Airport Attack

An armed individual identified as Uttam Das was apprehended at Kolkata airport on Friday night just as TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee landed from Delhi, prompting heavy police deployment and alternative escort for the leader.
Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O’Brien, and Sagarika Ghose strongly alleged a planned attack by BJP supporters, sharing videos and demanding strict police action, claiming the suspect has close links to BJP leadership.
The BJP rejected the claims, stating their workers had gathered only to protest by throwing eggs and that no assassination attempt was planned; clashes broke out between TMC and BJP supporters outside the airport.
An armed individual was apprehended at Kolkata airport on Friday night just as Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee arrived, prompting his party to allege on Saturday a planned attack by political rivals.
Police escorted Banerjee through an alternative exit to ensure his safety during the security scare, Indian Express reported. The BJP denied the allegations, saying their supporters only intended to protest by throwing eggs.
“Last night at Kolkata Airport, shortly after I landed from Delhi , a shocking incident took place. Armed individuals were apprehended, leading to serious questions about security and the lengths to which some are willing to go,” Banerjee posted on X. Then, sharing a video clip, he added, “You are unlikely to see this story covered adequately by the mainstream media. Watch the clip and draw your own conclusions.”
Armed Threat Alleged
TMC MP Sagarika Ghose posted on social media to condemn the incident and demand immediate police intervention.
“SHOCKING! A @BJP4India supporter clutching a GUN at Kolkata airport exactly when @abhishekaitc landed. What the hell is going on @BJP4India? Is this your new ‘politics’? @KolkataPolice @WBPolice ACT now,” Ghose wrote.
Fellow MP Derek O’Brien, who was getting out of the airport with Banerjee on Friday night, identified the armed suspect as Uttam Das, a resident of Dumdum. He alleged the man was stationed at the exit with a firearm as party leaders departed the terminal.
“BJP SUPPORTER WITH A GUN. Chilling video. More proof from outside Kolkata airport last night. Attempt to murder?” O’Brien wrote on X.
The TMC said Das maintains close ties to the BJP leadership. The party said he was recently seen outside Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s residence holding a bronze cheetah.
Protests and Clashes
The airport confrontation followed Banerjee's political meetings in the capital. He had travelled to Delhi to meet with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and oppose the absorption of dissident TMC lawmakers into the National Citizens' Party of India (NCPI).
As Banerjee returned on Friday, BJP supporters gathered at the airport armed with eggs to stage a protest. TMC workers soon arrived at the scene, leading to physical clashes.
Fistfights and skirmishes erupted among the competing groups outside the terminal. A large police contingent deployed to the spot eventually brought the situation under control.