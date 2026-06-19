Scuffle Erupts at Kolkata Airport Ahead of Banerjee's Arrival

A physical altercation erupted between Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on Friday night.
The confrontation occurred at the arrival gate just before TMC general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee landed from Delhi.
TMC supporters alleged that BJP workers arrived with eggs and weapons to target Abhishek Banerjee, leading to a heated exchange.
A physical scuffle broke out at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Friday night. The altercation occurred ahead of the arrival of Trinamool Congress general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee from Delhi, Hindustan Times reported. Cameras caught the altercation, which showed several people shouting at each other.
Supporters of both the TMC and the BJP had gathered at the airport's arrival gate. The competing crowds quickly led to a confrontation.
Clash at Arrival Gate
TMC supporters alleged that BJP workers arrived with eggs to hurl at Banerjee. The party also said one BJP worker carried arms with the intent to murder the MP, according to the Hindustan Times.
A supporter of Abhishek Banerjee said a "BJP person" arrived at the airport, followed by some boys with eggs in their hands. "We requested them not to initiate this culture, they said we taught them this... They started misbehaving with our people... We requested the CRPF to remove them... They took out their arms at the airport, how can they bring arms in the presence of the airport authority?" an Abhishek Banerjee supporter told ANI.
A viral video clip of the incident shows a man attempting to hit another individual with a helmet during the airport chaos, as people around tried to stop him.
Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar, who was present at the airport, appealed to the crowd to "maintain peace and have faith in the law".
TMC Rebellion Context
Banerjee, the nephew of former Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was in Delhi earlier on Friday to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He went to oppose the announcement by 20 TMC MPs regarding a merger with the NCPI in Tripura.
The TMC leader successfully returned to Kolkata following the trip. He was later seen entering his residence alongside TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee.