Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya Appears Before ED For Questioning In Teacher Recruitment Scam

Manik Bhattacharya's residential premises was searched by the central agency's officials on July 22 and he was asked to present himself for questioning before the central agency. 

undefined
Enforcement Directorate.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 11:17 am

TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya reached the Enforcement Directorate office in the city Wednesday morning, ahead of the time he was asked to present himself to face questioning about his alleged involvement in the teacher recruitment scam. 

Bhattacharya, who is a lawmaker from Palashipara in Nadia district and a former president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, was asked to be present at the ED office in CGO complex in Salt Lake at 12 noon but he reached there at 10 am. 

He will be interrogated in the scam rocking the state from 11 am, sources in ED said. Bhattacharya's residential premises was searched by the central agency's officials on July 22 and he was asked to present himself for questioning before the central agency. 

Related stories

SSC Teacher Recruitment Scam: ED Arrests Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, Close Aide Detained

Teacher Recruitment Scam: HC Extends Stay On Single-Bench Order Summoning Bengal Minister To Appear Before CBI

Teacher Recruitment Scam Case: O P Chautala Released From Tihar Jail

Meanwhile, state minister Partha Chatterjee and his associate Arpita Mukherjee were taken to ESI hospital in Joka for their medical check up, the sources said.

The ED, which is investigating the alleged money trail in the scam, had recovered more than Rs 20 crore in cash, besides jewellery and foreign exchange from Mukherjee's apartment. 

Both of them are now in ED custody. Chatterjee, TMC secretary general who holds the parliamentary affairs portfolio, was in charge of education when the alleged appointment scam took place. 

The ED had arrested Chatterjee on Saturday in connection with its investigation into irregularities in the recruitment by the School Service Commission. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya Enforcement Directorate Office Palashipara In Nadia District Former President Of West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education State Minister Partha Chatterjee Arpita Mukherjee ESI Hospital School Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Scam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kiren Rijiju Suggests It's Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary For Pending Cases

Kiren Rijiju Suggests It's Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary For Pending Cases

5G Spectrum Auction Day 1: Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore Bids By Jio, Airtel, Adani, Others

5G Spectrum Auction Day 1: Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore Bids By Jio, Airtel, Adani, Others