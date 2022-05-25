Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Tiger Carcass Found In UP's Bahraich

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Akash Badhawan said the estimated age of the animal is around five years, and the carcass was found at 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

Tiger died in Katarniaghat Wildlife Division.

Updated: 25 May 2022 11:50 am

Forest workers on patrol duty have found a tiger carcass in the Katarnia range of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, officials said on Wednesday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Akash Badhawan said the estimated age of the animal is around five years, and the carcass was found at 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

"No parts of the tiger's body is missing. Porcupine quills were found in its chest near the neck. It is suspected that the tiger tried to hunt a porcupine and died due to the injuries it sustained in the struggle," the officer said.

Badhawan said as per standard operating procedures issued by the National Tiger Conservation Agency, a panel of veterinarians would conduct an autopsy on Wednesday in the presence of senior officials.

The exact cause of the tiger's death will be known after that, he added. There are about 35 tigers in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division.

(With PTI inputs)

