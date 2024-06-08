National

Thunderstorms Predicted In Parts Of Andhra Pradesh Till June 12

Thunderstorms have been predicted for parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

info_icon

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh for five days from June 8 to 12.

Further, these places are also expected to witness gusty winds up to a speed of 40 km per hour (kmph).

"Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, south Maharashtra, Telangana, some parts of south Chhattisgarh, south Odisha and some more parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh today," said the Met department in a press release.

The northern limit of the weather system is now passing through Harnai, Baramati, Nizamabad, Sukma, Malkangiri, Vizianagaram and Islampur.

The weather department noted that conditions are favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra and Telangana in the next two to three days.

However, the cyclonic circulation over south Telangana and neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked, even as lower tropospheric southerly and south-westerly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

