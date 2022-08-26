Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Three Die From Coronavirus As 495 New Cases Surface In Rajasthan

Three coronavirus patients died on Friday while 495 new cases were reported in Rajasthan.

COVID testing in Jammu
COVID testing in Jammu Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 10:04 pm

Three coronavirus patients died on Friday while 495 new cases were reported in Rajasthan.

According to a spokesperson of the Health Department, one coronavirus patient each died in Jaipur, Churu, Jhalawar.  

So far, 9,623 people have died due to the disease in the state.  

He said the number of infected patients in the state so far has reached 13,07,339 while the number of patients currently under treatment has gone up to 3,659.  

He said of 495 new patients, 157 were found in Jaipur, 39 in Alwar, 37 in Jodhpur and 26 in Udaipur.

Related stories

Delhi Logs 620 Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Nashik Sees 49 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 279

Madhya Pradesh Sees 58 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Now 484

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Covid-19 Tolls New Cases Of Covid-19 Increase In Fatalities Death Tolls Patients Succumbed To The Infection Health Department Three Die From Coronavirus 495 New Cases Surface In Rajasthan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nick Cannon Reveals Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With Their 3rd Baby, His 10th

Nick Cannon Reveals Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With Their 3rd Baby, His 10th

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?