Three-And-A-Half-Year-Old Girl Raped By 14-Year-Old Cousin In Jharkhand

Friday, Feb 04, 2022
She is undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital here, and her condition is stated to be serious, a police officer said.

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 6:55 pm

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 14-year-old cousin in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday, police said. She is undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital, and her condition is stated to be serious, a police officer said.
       

The girl was playing in front of her house in Medininagar when her paternal cousin took her to a secluded place and raped her, Rehla police station officer-in-charge, Nemdhari Rajak said.
       

The accused was arrested, and a case was registered against him under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer added.

 

With PTI inputs.

