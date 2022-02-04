Three-And-A-Half-Year-Old Girl Raped By 14-Year-Old Cousin In Jharkhand

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 14-year-old cousin in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday, police said. She is undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital, and her condition is stated to be serious, a police officer said.



The girl was playing in front of her house in Medininagar when her paternal cousin took her to a secluded place and raped her, Rehla police station officer-in-charge, Nemdhari Rajak said.



The accused was arrested, and a case was registered against him under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer added.

With PTI inputs.