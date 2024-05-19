National

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy Rains Prompt Warnings And Travel Bans In Many Kerala Districts

The Meteorological Department has issued red alerts for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts for Sunday and Monday, and sounded orange alerts for four other districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam, for these days

File Photo
Heavy rains prompt warnings bans access to travelling in many areas of Kerala | File Photo
info_icon

As rains lashed many parts of Kerala, authorities on Sunday urged people, particularly those living in hilly and coastal areas, to exercise vigil.

The Meteorological Department has issued red alerts for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts for Sunday and Monday, and sounded orange alerts for four other districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam, for these days.

The Met office predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 km/h at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of Kerala till 1 pm on Sunday.

The Idukki District Collector has ordered a ban on night travel through the hilly areas of the district from Sunday until the red and orange alerts are withdrawn.

"Strict instructions have been issued to the District Superintendent of Police, Sub Divisional Magistrates, Regional Transport Officers, and Tehsildars to implement the ban effectively," an official statement said.

Mining activities have been banned in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts in view of the forecast for heavy rain.

The southern district of Thiruvananthapuram experienced heavy rains on Saturday night, leading to waterlogging in the city and its suburbs, affecting normal life.

Visuals aired by news channels showed that houses and shops were flooded in some parts.

Due to the non-completion of the Smart City Road, waterlogging has worsened in many places.

In some areas, canals crisscrossing the capital city and its suburbs overflowed.

The affected people alleged that the lack of pre-monsoon cleaning of canals and drainage systems was the reason for the waterlogging in the capital city and its suburbs.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu: Rains Continue To Lash Several Parts
  2. AAP Leaders Once Sought Justice For Nirbhaya, Today They Are Supporting An Accused: Maliwal
  3. Kerala Police: CPO Suspended For Allegedly Aiding Accused In Domestic Violence Case To Flee Country
  4. Security Beefed At BJP Headquarters Over AAP's Proposed Protest
  5. MP: Dalit Couple Beaten, Made To Wear Garlands Of Shoes; 10 Persons Booked
Entertainment News
  1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Undergo Wrist Surgery? Here's What We Know
  2. John Krasinski Admits That His Children Think Emily Blunt Is ‘Cooler'
  3. Kabir Khan On About Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation For 'Chandu Champion': He Built His Body Without Any Substance
  4. Udit Narayan Will Sing Some Of His ‘Favourite Songs’ In ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ Sangeet Ceremony
  5. Kartik Aaryan On 'Chandu Champion': Was In Shock When I Heard The Film's Narration
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title At Thailand Open
  2. Thailand Open 2024: Indian Duo Satwik-Chirag Defeat Chinese Pair Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi To Clinch Title
  3. Serie A: Atalanta Clinches UEFA Champions League Spot, Eyes Europa League Title Next
  4. IPL 2024, SRH Vs PBKS: Will It Rain Today In Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?
  5. Inter Miami Vs DC United, MLS: Lionel Messi Returns From Injury As Inter Miami Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive
World News
  1. WATCH | Blue Meteors Shoot Across The Sky In Spain And Portugal, Video Goes Viral
  2. Saudi Arabia's 88-Year-Old King Salman, Suffering From Fever And Joint Pain, Undergoes Medical Exams
  3. US National Security Adviser, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Meet To Discuss 'Semi-Final' Security Deal
  4. Dominican Republic Elections Underway Amid Crisis In Neighbouring Haiti
  5. Georgia's President Vetoes 'Fundamentally Russian' Foreign Influence Bill | What's Next?
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup