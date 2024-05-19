National

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy Rains Prompt Warnings And Travel Bans In Many Kerala Districts

The Meteorological Department has issued red alerts for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts for Sunday and Monday, and sounded orange alerts for four other districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam, for these days