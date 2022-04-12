Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

There's Hatred On BJP's Bulldozer: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader and his party have been targeting the government over rising fuel prices and unemployment.

There's Hatred On BJP's Bulldozer: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 3:49 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted the BJP government over the issues of price rise and unemployment, and said it should run a bulldozer over such problems.

He, however, said that instead of running the bulldozer on people's problems, hatred and terror are riding on the BJP's bulldozer.

Related stories

Hindutva Group Demands Ban On Illegal Use Of Loudspeakers In Mosques For 'Azan'

BJP's Win In MLC Polls Has Established That People Have Faith In PM Modi's Leadership: UP CM

Mayawati Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi, Says His Remarks Reflect Congress’ ‘Casteist Mindset’

"Inflation and unemployment have exhausted the people of the country. The government should run a bulldozer on such people's problems. But there is hatred and terror on BJP's bulldozer," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress leader and his party have been targeting the government over rising fuel prices and unemployment. 

Tags

National Rahul Gandhi Congress President Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Unemployment Hatred Communal Violence Terrorism
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court