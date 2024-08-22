National

The "Sinking" Town of Joshimath

A home is more than just the walls and material possessions. For many, it takes a lifetime to build a home. What happens when you have to leave your home one day because it’s way too dangerous to live in it? Hundreds of homes, hotels and commercial establishments in Joshimath--a prominent pilgrimage and tourist destination--had to be demolished last year after the Himalayan town started "sinking" due to land subsidence. Many people had to leave their homes as they were in the "danger zone". But many are still living in their crumbling homes as they don't have an option. People living in the ancient town have no idea what the future holds for them, yet they don't want to leave Joshimath. It's their home, they say.