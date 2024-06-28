The Return Of BJP’s Anti-Emergency Narrative

The remarks by the President drew sharp criticism from the Opposition who dismissed it as a speech ‘scripted by the government’ and ‘full of lies’. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X: “Listening to the President's address written by the Modi government felt like Modi Ji is trying every possible way to deny the public mandate. The mandate was against him because the people of the country rejected his slogan of "crossing 400" and kept the BJP away from the figure of 272.” They further alleged that there is an “undeclared emergency” in the country and the Constitution is being attacked under the Modi government.