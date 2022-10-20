Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
The Mumbai-Based Pilot Of The Helicopter That Crashed In Uttarakhand Cremated In Delhi

In Uttarakhand, a Mumbai-based helicopter pilot and six pilgrims were killed when the helicopter crashed into a hill, his family member said on Wednesday. 

Helicopter crashes in Kedarnath
The Mumbai-Based Pilot Of The Helicopter That Crashed In Uttarakhand Cremated In Delhi Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 7:46 am

The Mumbai-based pilot of the helicopter, who was killed along with six pilgrims when his chopper crashed into a hill in Uttarakhand, was cremated in Delhi on Wednesday, his family member said. 

Singh (57) was living in a posh housing society in the Andheri suburb of the metropolis and is survived by his wife Shireen Anandita and daughter Firoza Singh.

The ill-fated six-seater chopper - Bell 407 (VT-RPN) operated by the city-based Aryan Aviation - was ferrying pilgrims from Kedarnath temple to Guptkashi when it crashed into a hill due to poor visibility, bursting into flames on Tuesday. 

Talking to PTI, his wife Anandita said his last rites were performed on Wednesday evening at Naraina Vihar in South West Delhi at the army crematorium in the presence of his family members and friends.

"After conducting the last rites, we are still in Delhi. We will now go to Uttarkashi, where his belongings are kept," she said. 

"He was a good husband, a good father, and a good friend. We will always miss him...We can't do anything as an accident is an accident," she said.

The Uttarakhand government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the chopper crash. Teams of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and aviation regulator DGCA will be probing the helicopter crash. 

