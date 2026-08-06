Thane Trader Duped of Rs 1.6 Crore in Cloth Purchase; 2 Rajasthan Businessmen Booked

Police have registered a case against two businessmen from Rajasthan for allegedly cheating a woman cloth trader in Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 1.62 crore, officials said on Thursday.
The accused gained the victim's trust and procured cloth valued at 1,62,68,507 from her unit in Bhiwandi between December 13, 2022 and August 21, 2024.
However, after taking delivery of the consignment, the accused failed to make the payment and defaulted on their dues, the Nizampura police said.
Based on the victim's complaint, the Nizampura police registered a case on Tuesday against the two Jaipur-based businessmen on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust, an official said.