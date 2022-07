Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 141 new cases of coronavirus, taking its infection tally to 7,33,777, a health official said on Thursday.

These new cases were recorded on Wednesday, he said, adding that the district currently has 829 active COVID-19 cases.

The Covid-19 death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,927.

The recovery count has reached 7,20,879, the official said.

(Inputs from PTI)