Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Thane District Logs 93 Covid-19 Cases

The Covid-19 death toll rose to 11,928 after one patient died on Monday

undefined
Fresh Covid cases in Thane Photo: PTI

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 9:42 am

Thane district in Maharashtra reported 93 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,34,312, a health official said on Tuesday.

The Covid-19 death toll rose to 11,928 after one patient died on Monday, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

