Thane District Logs 93 Covid-19 Cases

Thane district in Maharashtra reported 93 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,34,312, a health official said on Tuesday.
The Covid-19 death toll rose to 11,928 after one patient died on Monday, he said.
(With PTI inputs)
The Covid-19 death toll rose to 11,928 after one patient died on Monday
This is not the first time that the TMC has been hit by a scandal. But the party’s response shows the teacher recruitment scam is different from others.
A foreign correspondent's recollection of ties developed while covering the Sri Lanka conflict in the 1980s
Can there be eternal friendships in our otherwise transient lives? How could I then forget all about my childhood friend, Dinesh?
Unusual bonds, forged out of adversity, grudging accommodation and mutual respect, on the margins of society
Sticking together in crisis is a hallmark of true friendship. The 2020 Delhi riots and the Covid lockdown that followed, threw up some memorable examples.
Thane district in Maharashtra reported 93 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,34,312, a health official said on Tuesday.
The Covid-19 death toll rose to 11,928 after one patient died on Monday, he said.
(With PTI inputs)
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans