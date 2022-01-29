Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Thane Court Orders Day To Day Trial In RSS Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi

In 2018, a court in Thane had framed charges against Gandhi in the case, but he had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Thane Court Orders Day To Day Trial In RSS Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi
Thane Court Orders Day To Day Trial In RSS Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 7:45 pm

 A court in Thane district of Maharashtra announced the trial, in the defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by an activist of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to be conducted on a day-to-day basis from February 5.

Civil court judge and judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) at Bhiwandi, J V Paliwal, passed the order.Citing a recent order of the Supreme Court, in which it called for speedy disposal of cases involving elected representatives, the court held that the case against Gandhi fell under the same category and hence needs to be taken up on priority, fast-tracked and heard on a day-to-day basis.

The magistrate sought to know if counsels from both the sides - advocates Prabodh Jaywant for the complainant and advocate Narayan Iyer for Rahul Gandhi, were prepared for the day-to-day hearing.

Related stories

Venkaiah Naidu To Chair Virtual Meeting With Parties Ahead Of Budget Session

Bommai Sets February Deadline For Implementation Of 'Grama One' Across Karnataka

Cong Believes Power Belongs To People, But For Other Parties It Lies With PM, CM: Rahul

Rajesh Kunte, a local worker of the RSS, had in 2014 filed the case against Rahul Gandhi after watching his speech in Thane's Bhiwandi township, where the Congress leader alleged that the Sangh was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi. Kunte had claimed in his case that this statement slandered the reputation of the RSS.

( With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National RSS Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Thane Court Congress
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delhi: Decline In Covid Cases But Containment Zone Still Over 40k

Delhi: Decline In Covid Cases But Containment Zone Still Over 40k

Amit Shah To Unveil Mahatma Gandhi's Mural Made Out Of Kulhad Cups

First Freight Train To Manipur Will Enhance State's Commerce: PM Modi

Venkaiah Naidu To Chair Virtual Meeting With Parties Ahead Of Budget Session

UP Assembly Polls: Election Commission Bans All Exit Polls

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway