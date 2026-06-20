Telangana Should Produce Unicorns: CM Reddy

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Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said the state should produce unicorns without being content with Indian-origin professionals heading top companies in the world

Telangana Should Produce Unicorns: CM Reddy
Telangana Should Produce Unicorns: CM Reddy

Speaking at the Young India Education Kits and the Drug-Free Telangana Pledge ceremony held here on Friday, he said though alumni of Hyderabad Public School lead the top global companies, it is not enough.

"Today, we say that we are CEOs of huge companies. But we neither launched them nor own them. Whether it is Satya Nadella, Shantanu Narayen or Ajay Banga of the World Bank. We are neither owners nor we founded those organisations. We are working as CEOs. This is not enough. We have to establish, and we should be owners. We have to produce unicorns from Telangana," he said.

Satya Nadella, Shantanu Narayen and Ajay Banga are among the renowned alumni of HPS.

Reddy said state IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has made agreements with Google and others to provide crores of rupees of funding for research by students.

He said the state government has allocated 8.5 per cent of the total budget to education.

Dismissing criticism that the state does not have a dedicated education minister, he said he is handling the education portfolio to reform the education system.

In line with the Centre's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the state government aims to make the state a USD three trillion economy by 2047, he said. 

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