Telangana Should Produce Unicorns: CM Reddy

"Today, we say that we are CEOs of huge companies. But we neither launched them nor own them. Whether it is Satya Nadella, Shantanu Narayen or Ajay Banga of the World Bank. We are neither owners nor we founded those organisations. We are working as CEOs. This is not enough. We have to establish, and we should be owners. We have to produce unicorns from Telangana," he said.