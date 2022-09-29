Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana's 'Mission Bhagiratha' Gets Central Govt Award

It has once again been awarded by the Union government the Telangana state's 'Mission Bhagiratha' program, which provides householders with pure drinking water.

Telangana's 'Mission Bhagiratha' Gets Central Govt Award
Telangana's 'Mission Bhagiratha' Gets Central Govt Award PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 10:31 am

Telangana's 'Mission Bhagiratha' scheme which provides purified potable drinking water through taps to every household, has been bestowed with the Union government award again.

A brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the 'Mission Bhagiratha' scheme provides safe drinking water to every habitation in the state without leaving out even a single tribal habitat in remote, forest, and hilly areas, an official release said on Wednesday.
 
The scheme stood as a role model for the entire country by providing purified drinking water to every house through the tap, it said.
 
The Centre through the Jal Jeevan Mission reviewed the implementation of the scheme recently. The inspection was also conducted by a national-level independent organisation in 320 randomly selected villages across Telangana. Besides, examining the quality of water and supply mechanism, the organisation also collected opinions from the people and analysed the information, it said.
 
"It was found that each household is getting 100 litres of per capita quality drinking water under 'Mission Bhagiratha'. It concluded that Telangana's 'Mission Bhagiratha' scheme has already set an example for the country in terms of quality and quantity.  It has been noted that all the villages are provided with uninterrupted, daily quality drinking water through tap connections," the release said.

Telangana has been recognised as the number one state in the country in the 'Regularity Category' and has been selected for the Jal Jeevan Mission Award.

Through a letter, the Centre invited the Telangana government to receive the award in Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. 

The State government thanked the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Union government for recognising  Telangana's progress and selecting it for the award at the national level again.

Reacting to the award, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao in a tweet said, "Thanks for the recognition but it would be befitting if the NDA Govt can honour the recommendation of NITI Aayog to grant Rs 19,000 Cr to this pioneering project." 


 

Related stories

Mamata Voices Happiness Over Bengal’s Jal Jeevan Mission Feat

Government To Form Committees To Assess Sustainability Of Water Sources Under Jal Jeevan Mission: Official

Jal Jeevan Mission Now Covers Every Home In 100 Districts: Centre

Tags

National Union Government Telangana Central Government Jal Jeevan Mission Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme Mission Bhagiratha Niti Ayaog Telangana Minister
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue