Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana Reports 357 New Covid-19 Cases

A health department bulletin said 440 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries was 8,24,800 till date. The recovery rate stood at 99.18 per cent.

COVID-19
COVID-19

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 8:31 pm

Telangana on Saturday recorded 357 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,31,622 so far. Hyderabad district saw most of the cases with 165.

A health department bulletin said 440 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries was 8,24,800 till date. The recovery rate stood at 99.18 per cent.

Related stories

Maharashtra Sees 1,855 Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally Now 11,866

11 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Andamans

12 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Ladakh

No fresh fatality due to the infectious disease occurred in Telangana and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 24,399 samples were tested across the state today. The number of active cases was 2,711. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Telangana New Covid-19 Cases Health Department Bulletin Hyderabad Medchal Malkajgiri District Ranga Reddy District Infectious Disease
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mother-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says 'I Got A Baby In My Belly' In A Cute Video, Husband Karan Singh Grover Comments

Mother-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says 'I Got A Baby In My Belly' In A Cute Video, Husband Karan Singh Grover Comments

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?