Telangana Rains: 16 Dead, Ex-Gratia Announced; CM Urges Centre To Declare Floods As National Calamity

The CM held a meeting with ministers and officials at Suryapet as part of his visit to rain-hit areas. In view of the forecast of rains in Khammam, Adilabad, Nizamabad and Nirmal districts on Monday and Tuesday, the Chief Minister also held a meeting with officials in Hyderabad and directed the Collectors and other officials of these districts to be alert and to shift the people in low-lying areas to relief camps if necessary.