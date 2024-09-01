Telangana Rains: Schools Shut On Sept 2, 99 Trains Cancelled, 100 Villages Flooded, 'Red' Warning Issued | Top Points

Heavy rains and waterlogging on the South Central Railway tracks led to the cancellation of 99 trains, partial cancellation of four trains, and diversion of 54 trains, according to an SCR official.

Hyderabad District Collector in a statement declared a school holiday for Monday (Sept 2) for all Primary and Secondary Schools, under all managements (Government, Aided, and Private) in Hyderabad district.

A woman died when the car she was in was swept away by an overflowing stream in Maripeda mandal, Mahabubabad district. She and her father were on their way to Hyderabad for a flight. The car was found, and her body was recovered, but her father remains missing.