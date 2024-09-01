Telangana Rains: Schools Shut On Sept 2, 99 Trains Cancelled, 100 Villages Flooded, 'Red' Warning Issued | Top Points

Heavy rains continued to batter various parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad on Sunday. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy convened an emergency review with ministers, officials, and elected representatives.
A woman lost her life and three others are feared to have been washed away in separate rain-related incidents in Mahabubabad and Khammam districts.
Telangana Rains | Top Points
Heavy rains and waterlogging on the South Central Railway tracks led to the cancellation of 99 trains, partial cancellation of four trains, and diversion of 54 trains, according to an SCR official.
Hyderabad District Collector in a statement declared a school holiday for Monday (Sept 2) for all Primary and Secondary Schools, under all managements (Government, Aided, and Private) in Hyderabad district.
A woman died when the car she was in was swept away by an overflowing stream in Maripeda mandal, Mahabubabad district. She and her father were on their way to Hyderabad for a flight. The car was found, and her body was recovered, but her father remains missing.
In another incident, two family members are feared lost in floodwaters after their house wall collapsed in Kusumanchi mandal, Khammam district. Efforts are underway to find them.
The Chief Minister held a teleconference with top officials, instructing them to stay alert for the next 24 hours. Officials from key departments were ordered to cancel leaves and focus on relief and rescue operations in flood-hit areas.
District officials have been directed to visit affected areas, and emergency teams must provide regular updates to the CMO.
The CM also advised people to stay home unless absolutely necessary and instructed local leaders to oversee relief efforts.
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a post on 'X' said "Informed Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji about the severe situation in Telangana's Khammam & that 110 villages in the district have been submerged, 9 people are stranded on Prakash Nagar hillock, 68 people on Azmeera Thanda hillock in Palair constituency, and 42 others are trapped on buildings."
Following the Home Minister's orders, nine NDRF teams from Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Assam have been sent to Telangana.
Union Minister Sanjay Kumar coordinated with NDRF officials and Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on the rescue efforts. NDRF teams are actively working as directed by the central government.
The Met office on Sunday issued a warning for very heavy to extremely heavy rain in isolated areas of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, and Mahabubnagar districts in Telangana from 1 PM on Sunday to 8:30 AM on September 2, and a red warning has been issued.