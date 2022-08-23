Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Home National

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T Raja Singh Arrested Over Remarks On Prophet Muhammad After Massive Protest

The protesters said Singh hurt the sentiments of the community and demanded his immediate arrest. Police took the protesters into custody at the commissioner's office in Basheer Bagh and shifted them to several police stations.

BJP MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh
BJP MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh PTI

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 11:14 am

Police on Tuesday arrested Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh over alleged controversial remarks against the Prophet Muhammad.

A case was lodged against the BJP MLA following massive protests that erupted on Monday night in Hyderabad triggered by a video released by him where he was talking about the Prophet.

As per media reports, the protest took place in front of city police commissioner CV Anand’s office and other parts of town.

The protesters demanded his immediate arrest.claiming that the BJP MLA hurt the religious sentiments of the community.

The protestors were taken into police custody at the commissioner's office in Basheer Bagh and were shifted to several police stations.

What did the BJP MLA say?

On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recent performed in the city and also against the religion. Singh is purportedly seen making some comments against the religion.

Raja Singh said Munavar Faruqui hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and made remarks against the comedian and his mother. He also allegedly made derogatory remarks on the Prophet in the video.

(With PTI Inputs)

Visually told More

