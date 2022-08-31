Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana Logs 190 New Covid-19 Cases

A health department bulletin said 376 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,28,484. The recovery rate stood at 99.30 per cent.

New Covid-19 cases (Representational image)
New Covid-19 cases (Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 11:22 am

Telangana on Tuesday recorded 190 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,34,333. Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases  with 82.

A health department bulletin said 376 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,28,484. The recovery rate stood at 99.30 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 14,499 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 1,738. 

Related stories

Covid-19 Vaccine: Only 20% Of Eligible People Have Taken Precaution Dose

Active Covid-19 Case Count Drops To 64,667 In India

Thane District Records 268 Covid-19 Cases

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Telangana New Covid-19 Cases Health Department Bulletin Hyderabad Medchal Malkajgiri District Ranga Reddy District Infectious Disease
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 Crore

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 Crore

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours