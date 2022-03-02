Telangana Adds 154 New COVID-19 Cases

Telangana on Wednesday recorded 154 new COVID-19 infections taking the total number of those who tested positive for the virus to 7,89,237. The toll remained 4,111 as no fresh deaths due to COVID-19 were reported today.





The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of 52 new cases, followed by 11 each in Ranga Reddy and Mancherial districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.





A total of 266 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries to date to 7,82,519. The active cases stood at 2,607, it said.





A total of 24,576 samples were tested today, and the total number examined to date was 3.35 crore. The case fatality rate was 0.52 per cent, and the recovery rate was 99.15 per cent, it added.

With PTI inputs.