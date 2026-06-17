Teenager Girl Commits Suicide in Delhi's Palam Colony; No Foul Play Suspected

A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at her residence in southwest Delhi's Palam Colony, with preliminary inquiry finding no evidence of foul play or abetment, police said on Wednesday.
The police recovered a notebook containing a handwritten suicide note from the house, they said, adding that the note, along with the ligature material, was seized as part of the investigation.
A PCR call was received at Palam Village police station on June 13 regarding the girl, a resident of Palam Colony, who was taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka in an unconscious condition and was declared dead by doctors, they said.
During investigation, it was revealed that the teenager had allegedly died by suicide by hanging at her residence, the police said.
A crime team inspected the scene and recorded her family members' statements. None of the relatives levelled any allegation of foul play or abetment against any person, a senior police officer said.
No material suggesting abetment to suicide or any other suspicious circumstance has surfaced during the inquiry so far, the police said, adding that after post-mortem and completion of legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family.