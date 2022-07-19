Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Teenage Girl Abducted, Raped In Chhattisgarh; 4 Held Fortnight After Crime

Based on CCTV footage of the area, the accused, in the age group of 19 to 26 years and natives of Korba town, were identified and arrested on Monday from Bilaspur where they were hiding to evade arrest, the official said.

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 1:13 pm

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four men in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on July 4 and the four accused were apprehended on Monday from neighbouring Bilaspur district where they were hiding to evade arrest, Korba's Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said.

The victim along with her cousin brother was on the Ratakhar bypass road on the Korba town outskirts when the four accused allegedly abducted her and forcibly took her to a nearby jungle where they raped her, the official said. The accused later fled from the spot leaving the girl there, he said.

The victim lodged a complaint in this connection at the Kotwali police station on July 12 following which the police started searching for the accused. Based on CCTV footage of the area, the accused, in the age group of 19 to 26 years and natives of Korba town, were identified and arrested on Monday from Bilaspur where they were hiding to evade arrest, the official said.

The accused were booked on charges of gang rape, abduction and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

-With PTI Input

