Technology Exhibition At PM Modi's Event In Jammu To Motivate Start-Ups

A technology exhibition will be held at an event to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jammu on ‘Panchayati Raj Diwas’ to motivate start-ups and help create awareness about the enormous new avenues of livelihood being availed across the country, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Science and Technology said Singh held a thorough review of more than a dozen stalls put up by the ministry for the exhibition in Jammu.

The Union minister said the stalls put up by various departments and wings of the ministry will display latest technologies and innovations beneficial for rural areas and farming.

“He had already inspected the 500 KV Solar Plant and other exhibition themes on Tuesday at the Palli Panchayat of Samba District, which was completed in record time," according to a statement by the Science and Technology ministry.

The Minister of State (MoS) said the carbon-free solar plant has been installed on a total area of 6,408 square metres and was completed in a record time of 18 days and will provide clean electricity and light to 340 houses in the panchayat.

It was built by the Central Electronics Limited (PSE under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Union Ministry of Science and Technology, he added.

Singh said some of the themes identified for the exhibition are poverty and enhanced village livelihood, healthy village, child-friendly village, water sufficient village, clean and green village, self-sufficient infrastructure in village, engendered development in village, to be implemented by different departments of will bring about revolutionary transformation in augmenting the household income of the rural populace.

Similarly, he said, stalls showcasing integration of Science and Technology with the themes of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will be put up for the benefit of common man

He added that instead of having conventional stalls at the event, efforts are being made to showcase latest technology which can add value to farmers’ income and science-based demonstration with Panchayati Raj features.