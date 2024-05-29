TBBT Has Put Youth At The Centre Of The Discourse

The second is the youth participation, and within the youth, and there are varieties.I have come across young people who are still some distance away from being a champion of change, but there have been many young people I have met in my journey, particularly during the festival, the Hornbill Festival, because that was one time when I had the opportunity to interact with a large number of young people, particularly Nagaland and some from other parts of the state, and the type of energy and enthusiasm and the determination that I saw within them for change, for development, for improvement, on these lines, was something which really gave me a lot of hope, and also a sense of satisfaction.