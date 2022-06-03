Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Tata Projects To Construct Noida International Airport At Jewar

The construction of the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, has been taken up by the Tata Group's infrastructure and construction arm, Tata Projects which claims that the airport will be built and made functional by 2024.

Representational Photo of an airport airfield AP Photo

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 12:47 pm

Tata Group's infrastructure and construction arm, Tata Projects, has bagged the contract to construct the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar, in Uttar Pradesh. As part of the contract, Tata Projects will construct the terminal, runway, airside infrastructure, roads, utilities, landside facilities, and other ancillary buildings at the airport, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) said in a statement on Friday.


 YIAPL is a 100 percent subsidiary of Swiss developer Zurich Airport International AG and has been incorporated as a Special Purpose Vehicle to develop Noida International Airport. In 2019, Zurich Airport International AG won the bid to develop the airport. The Uttar Pradesh government signed the concession agreement with YIAPL on October 7, 2020, to commence the development of the NIA. The greenfield facility, spread over 1,334 hectares, will have a single-runway operation in the first phase with a capacity to handle 12-million passengers per annum at an investment of Rs 5,700 crore.

 "YIAPL has selected Tata Projects Ltd to undertake the Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of Noida International Airport. The company has been selected from three shortlisted teams with demonstrated experience in the design, procurement, and construction of large infrastructure projects," the statement said. The new airport is expected to be functional by 2024, as per the developer.


 With the closure of the EPC contract, the first phase of the airport is on track to be delivered within three years of the commencement of the concession period, YIAPL said. "We are pleased to partner with Tata Projects for EPC work at Noida International Airport. With the award of this contract, our project enters the next phase, which will witness a rapid increase in the pace of construction activities on-site," said Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited.


The company, together with Tata Projects, is working to deliver a passenger terminal, runway, and other airport infrastructure with a capacity of 12 million passengers annually, by 2024, he said. "Tata Projects will work closely with YIAPL to deliver the project on time. We will deploy the latest technologies in its construction while meeting the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability,” said Vinayak Pai, CEO, and MD-designate at Tata Projects Ltd.


Tata Projects' other major projects include the New Parliament Building, Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, and metro rail lines across various cities, as per the statement. 

