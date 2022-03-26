Saturday, Mar 26, 2022
Tarun Chugh: J&K Setting New Paradigms Of Development Under Modi Government

The BJP's national general secretary Tarun Chugh said Jammu and Kashmir is shaping new paradigms of development under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi AP Photo

Updated: 26 Mar 2022 8:02 am

The BJP's national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday said Jammu and Kashmir is shaping new paradigms of development under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party's Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina, during a public meeting of the BJP in Doda, lambasted the previous governments of the NC, Congress and PDP accusing them of misappropriating the funds meant for the development of these regions.

He enumerated various development works initiated in the Doda district by the BJP government and said, "Under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir is shaping new paradigms of development." 

Chug said the Modi government prioritized the development projects related to Jammu and Kashmir and in no time it will witness world-class infrastructure with modern technology in every field.

Special emphasis has been laid on developing the underdeveloped areas, especially the far-flung and the hilly areas with difficult terrain, he said.

Raina said that under the Modi government all communities have been strengthened socially, economically and politically. 

He also spoke on the specific projects and policies of the BJP government that have provided benefits to the locals.

