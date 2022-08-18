Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Tamil Nadu Sees 643 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Tamil Nadu on Thursday logged 643 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the tally to 35,61,453 so far. The death toll remained unchanged at 38,033 with nil fatalities today, the Health Department said.

COVID testing in Jammu
COVID testing in Jammu Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 10:36 pm

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 874 people getting recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,17,020 leaving 6,400 active cases, a bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for most of the cases at 107 while the rest were spread across other districts.

Perambalur added zero new cases in the last 24 hours while the active infections stood at 39.

As many as 20 districts reported new cases below 10.

Chennai, the State capital, leads among districts with 2,536 active infections and overall 7,86,289 cases.

A total of 23,505 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,86,17,171 so far, the bulletin said. 

(Inputs from PTI)

