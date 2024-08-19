Tamil Nadu: NTK Functionary Among 9 Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 13 Students At Fake NCC Camp

Nine people were arrested reportedly on charges of sexually assaulting a minor at a ‘fake’ school camp in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district. Besides, a Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) functionary is also among the arrested in the state’s Bargur, reports stated.
Reports said nine people including the main accused Sivaraman was arrested for sexual assault of a 13-year-old and also for sexually harassing 12 girl students during a “fake NCC camp” in a private school in the district conducted by a 28-year-old man.
Among the arrested people also include the school’s correspondent, principal and two teachers for not reporting the incident despite the students complaining about it, reports said.
Earlier, Sivaraman was said to be on run for the past few days. The accused was arrested on Monday and booked various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the BNS Act.
As per reports, the sexual assault and harassment took place between August 5 and August 9 when Sivaraman, a NTK functionary held the fake NCC camp at the school near Bargur, without authorisation.
As per police version quoted by several media outlets, the school management had allowed Sivaraman to conduct the camp without checking his antecedants.
During the “fake camp”, Sivaraman assaulted a girl student, studying in class 8, and is alleged to have sexually harassed 12 other girls who attended it.
Later, the 13-year-old victim complained to the school authorities on August 9 immediately, however the school management took any action, reports said.