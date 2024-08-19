National

Tamil Nadu: NTK Functionary Among 9 Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 13 Students At Fake NCC Camp

Tamil Nadu: The sexual assault and harassment took place between August 5 and August 9 when Sivaraman, a NTK functionary held the fake NCC camp at the school near Bargur, without authorisation.

Tamil Nadu Police personnel on duty.(Representational image) |
Tamil Nadu Police personnel on duty.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Nine people were arrested reportedly on charges of sexually assaulting a minor at a ‘fake’ school camp in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district. Besides, a Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) functionary is also among the arrested in the state’s Bargur, reports stated.

Reports said nine people including the main accused Sivaraman was arrested for sexual assault of a 13-year-old and also for sexually harassing 12 girl students during a “fake NCC camp” in a private school in the district conducted by a 28-year-old man.

Among the arrested people also include the school’s correspondent, principal and two teachers for not reporting the incident despite the students complaining about it, reports said.

Earlier, Sivaraman was said to be on run for the past few days. The accused was arrested on Monday and booked various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the BNS Act.

Expelled JDS leader Prajwal Revanna | - PTI
Prajwal Revanna's Brother Suraj Revanna Arrested Over Alleged Sexual Assault Of JDS Worker

BY Outlook Web Desk

As per reports, the sexual assault and harassment took place between August 5 and August 9 when Sivaraman, a NTK functionary held the fake NCC camp at the school near Bargur, without authorisation.

As per police version quoted by several media outlets, the school management had allowed Sivaraman to conduct the camp without checking his antecedants.

During the “fake camp”, Sivaraman assaulted a girl student, studying in class 8, and is alleged to have sexually harassed 12 other girls who attended it.

Later, the 13-year-old victim complained to the school authorities on August 9 immediately, however the school management took any action, reports said.

Expelled JDS leader Prajwal Revanna | - PTI
Prajwal Revanna's Brother Suraj Revanna Arrested Over Alleged Sexual Assault Of JDS Worker

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Preview: Big Blow For Hosts As Aamir Jamal Suffers Back Injury
  2. Buchi Babu 2024 Round 1 Wrap: Jharkhand Edge Past Madhya Pradesh; Haryana Frustrate Mumbai
  3. WI Vs RSA, T20Is: West Indies Rested Key Players For South Africa Series - Check Squads
  4. The Hundred 2024 Women's: Deepti Sharma Shines As London Spirit Claim Maiden Title
  5. The Hundred: Pollard Drops Turkey's Paris Olympics Hero Dikec's Viral Celebration In Final
Football News
  1. Napoli 0-3 Hellas Verona, Serie A: Antonio Conte’s Men Falter As Dailon Livramento, Daniel Mosquera Shine On Debut - In Pics
  2. Real Madrid 1-1 Mallorca, La Liga: Kylian Mbappe's Debut Ends In Draw, Rodrygo Finds Net - In Pics
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Subhasish Bose Joins Mohun Bagan, East Bengal Fans In Protest - In Pics
  4. EPL: Haaland, Kovacic Star In Manchester City's 2-0 Away Win Over Chelsea - In Pics
  5. Mocejon Manhunt: 11-Year-Old Boy Killed While Playing Football In Spain
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka
  2. Cincinnati Open: Pegula Downs Badosa To Tee Up Final Against Sabalenka
  3. Cincinnati Open: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Iga Swiatek To Reach Final
  4. Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  5. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu: NTK Functionary Among 9 Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 13 Students At Fake NCC Camp
  2. PM Modi Likely To Visit Ukraine This Month, Claims Report
  3. West Bengal: Student Arrested For Social Media Post Calling For Mamata Banerjee's Assassination
  4. MUDA Scam: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Moves High Court Against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot
  5. Maharashtra: Students Suffer From ‘Food Poisoning’ After Consuming Biscuits At School, 80 Hospitalised
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  2. Zion Williamson's Weight Loss Sparks Fan Reaction: What To Expect From The Leaner Pelicans Star Ahead Of 2024 NBA Season
  3. 'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump': The Viral List Taking Over Social Media
  4. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports
  5. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
World News
  1. Former Saudi Official Alleges Prince Mohammed Forged King's Signature On Yemen War Decree: Report
  2. Turkey Shooting: 1 Palestinian Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting In Istanbul
  3. MPox Outbreak: Philippines Detects First Case Of Monkeypox Virus
  4. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  5. China Accuses The Philippines Of Deliberately Crashing One Of Its Ships Into A Chinese Vessel
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  2. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
  3. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  5. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  6. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign