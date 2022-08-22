Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Tamil Nadu Logs 591 New Covid-19 Cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 591 new coronavirus cases on Monday taking the overall tally to 35,63,913.

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 9:33 pm

Tamil Nadu recorded 591 new coronavirus cases on Monday taking the overall tally to 35,63,913.

The active cases declined to 5,842 from 5,947 a day ago and as there were no casualties today too the toll remained at 38,033.

According to a bulletin from the State health department here, 696 people were discharged today. 

A total of 35,20,038 people have recovered so far from the contagion following treatment.

Fresh Covid-19 cases dropped below 100 in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Chengalpattu districts, which saw 88, 72, and 46 cases, respectively, the bulletin said.

(Inputs from PTI)

