Tamil Nadu logs 2,340 New Covid-19 Cases; Nil Fatalities

Tamil Nadu on Saturday logged 2,340 new coronavirus infections, pushing the caseload to 35,15,461 till date, while the death toll stood at 38,029 with nil fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Department said.

Recoveries outnumbered new COVID-19 infections with 2,599 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,60,204 leaving 17,228 active cases, a bulletin said.

Four of the 38 districts recorded most of the infections with Chennai seeing 607 cases, Chengalpet 306, Coimbatore 165, and Tiruvallur 149 while the rest were spread across other districts.

The State capital topped among the districts with 5,948 active infections and overall 7,75,696 cases.

A total of 34,541 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,76,54,804 so far, said the bulletin.