Tamil Nadu Inoculates 12.62 Lakh People Against Covid-19 In Mass Vaccination Drive

Tamil Nadu on Sunday inoculated 12,62,089 people against Covid-19 in the 36th mega vaccination held across the State, the Health Department has said.

Government asks to publicise free booster dose for Covid-19
Government asks to publicise free booster dose for Covid-19

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 10:49 pm

Tamil Nadu on Sunday inoculated 12,62,089 people against Covid-19 in the 36th mega vaccination held across the State, the Health Department has said.

A total of .61,202 people received the first dose, 2,98,634 the second dose, while 9,02,253 people received the precautionary booster dose, a press release said here.

The total number of people who were vaccinated (above the age of 18 years) with the first dose comprises 96.49 per cent and the second 91.09 per cent.

According to the press release, 19,82,269 people (93.46 per cent) in the age group of 12-14 years were covered with the first dose while 15,31,542 (72.21 per cent) had the second dose.

Of those aged between 15 and 17 years, the release said, 30,52,562 (91.23 per cent) people received the first dose and 25,89,018 (77.38 per cent) the second.

The precautionary booster doses were administered to 79,68,331(18.92 per cent) people to date, the release said. 

The Health Department commenced the mass vaccination programme every Sunday beginning September 12, 2021, and has been held in over 50,000 camps including primary health centres, government schools, and Anganwadi centres, among others.

In the 35 mega vaccination exercises conducted to date, 5.22 crore people have benefitted, the release said.

(Inputs from PTI)

