Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 47, Ruckus In Assembly As Opposition Slams Govt | Updates

The incident occurred on June 20, after consumers ingested the spurious liquor. AIADMK legislators wore black clothes and raised slogans in the Assembly, protesting the government's handling of the hooch tragedy.

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district has risen to 47, after people consumed spurious liquor, commonly referred to as hooch. Over 100 people are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals, with many complaining of vision problems and at least 30 in critical condition.

The incident occurred on June 20, after consumers ingested the spurious liquor. The mortal remains of 29 people who died till Thursday were handed over to their relatives and the bodies were either buried or cremated, Kallakurichi District Collector Prasanth M S was quoted by news agency PTI.

“A total of 165 people were admitted to the Kallakurichi, JIPMER, Salem and Mundiambakkam government hospitals after consuming spurious liquor. Of them, 47 have died so far. The condition of 30 among 118 undergoing treatment is critical,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy | Latest Updates

Opposition Uproar In Tamil Nadu Assembly

    - AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) legislators wore black clothes and raised slogans in the Assembly, protesting the government's handling of the hooch tragedy.

    - The opposition members were evicted from the Assembly hall by the watch and ward staff, following a direction from the Speaker, Appavu.

   - The AIADMK members were seen being escorted out of the Assembly premises by the police.

Accused Sent To Judicial Custody

   - Three accused, Govindaraj, Damadoran, and Vijaya, were sent to 15 days judicial custody by the district court judge, Sriram.

   - The accused were remanded to Cuddalore Central Prison.

 Judicial Inquiry Ordered

    - The Tamil Nadu government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the hooch tragedy, to be led by retired Madras High Court Judge, Justice B Gokuldas.

    - The inquiry will look into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and fix responsibility.

    - Justice Gokuldas is expected to submit his report within three months.

High Court To Hear Petition

    - The Madras High Court has agreed to hear an urgent petition filed by AIADMK advocates, seeking action against the government for the hooch tragedy.

    - The petition is scheduled to be heard today, June 21.

Ex-gratia Payment Announced

    - Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of each deceased victim.

    - Those undergoing treatment will receive Rs 50,000 each.

