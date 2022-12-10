Tamil Nadu: Cyclone Mandous Makes Landfall Near Mahabalipuram; Weakens Into Deep Depression

Cyclonic storm Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram near Chennai late on Friday influencing moderate to heavy rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu.

Under the influence of the cyclonic storm's passage into land, moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by gale wind was witnessed in several coastal regions.

But now the landfall phase is over. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Mandous has weakened into a deep depression over the North Tamil Nadu coast. Mandous is all set to weaken, following the landfall, to a deep depression and later a depression on Saturday.

IMD also mentioned that the storm was likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a depression by noon.

The cyclonic storm "MANDOUS weakened into a Deep Depression over north Tamilnadu coast. To move nearly west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a depression by noon of 10th december.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force as well as the respective state disaster response forces, along with adequate personnel, have been deployed in Tamil Nadu as well as in Andhra Pradesh.

'Mandous' which is pronounced 'man-dous' is an Arabic word and it means treasure box and the name was reportedly picked by the United Arab Emirates.