Tamil Nadu CM Wishes Manipur Governor Ganesan Speedy Recovery

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin AFP

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 8:06 pm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday enquired Manipur Governor La Ganesan about his health and wished him a speedy recovery.

The Chief Minister, who had a telephonic conversation with the Governor, admitted to a corporate hospital here on October 1 after he was indisposed, enquired about his health.

"Spoke to Governor of Manipur and West Bengal La Ganesan over phone and enquired about his health. I wish him speedy and full recovery to resume his daily routine," Stalin tweeted.

Ganesan, who was admitted in the cardiac care unit of a corporate hospital, here, is awaiting coronary angiogram revascularisation on October 5. 

(With PTI Inputs)

