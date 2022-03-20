Sunday, Mar 20, 2022
Tamil Nadu: 8,500 Chicken Charred To Death In Fire In Poultry Farm

The fire was reported around 8 pm on Saturday in the poultry farm set up in a land belonging to one Ganesh from Ambothi village.

Fire in Tamil Nadu poultry farm.(Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 20 Mar 2022 7:09 pm

About 8,500 chickens and chicks were charred in a fire that broke out in a poultry farm in Annur, some 40 kilometres from here, police said on Sunday.
       

The fire was reported around 8 pm on Saturday in the poultry farm set up in a land belonging to one Ganesh from Ambothi village. Fire and rescue service personnel managed to put off the blaze in two hours, amidst strong winds as the entire area was covered with thick smoke.
       

Some equipment and chicken feeds also got burnt in the fire, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 12 lakh, they said. Further investigations are on.

With PTI inputs.

