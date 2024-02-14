Taking All Steps To Issue Kunbi Certificates To Eligible Marathas: Maharashtra Govt Tells Bombay HC

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that it was taking all necessary steps to include eligible Marathas in the OBC category by granting them Kunbi caste certificates.

The statement came as Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike on the issue entered the fifth day.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf told a division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Shyam Chandak that it has not been even 20 days since the government issued a draft notification stating that (eligible) Marathas would be included in the Other Backward Classes, but Jarange has already launched a hunger strike.