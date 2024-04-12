National

Swiggy Delivery Person Seen Lifting 'Nike' Shoes From Gurugram Flat's Doorstep; Company Responds

The video, said to be of Haryana's Gurugram, showed a Swiggy delivery person walk up to a flat with a grocery package and lifting shoes after handing over the package to the resident.

Advertisement

The user, in another post on X, alleged that Swiggy support called and "just said they can't track their rider."
info_icon

A video of a Swiggy delivery person lifting shoes from the doorstep of a flat in Haryana's Gurugram has gone viral on social media, prompting the food delivery portal to respond to the matter. A user on microblogging platform X posted a CCTV video claiming to show footage from outside his friend's house.

The video showed a Swiggy delivery person walk up to the door with a grocery package. The delivery person can be seen ringing the doorbell and waiting for the customer to open the door. Waiting for someone to open the door, the delivery person observes his surroundings and looks downwards, where three pairs of footwear can be seen kept.

Advertisement

WATCH

In less than a minute, someone opens the door and takes the package from him.

After handing over the package, the delivery person can be seen using his phone for a few seconds and walking away from the door. Seconds later, he is seen looking back towards the shoes.

The delivery person eventually picks the shoes and wraps them around a cloth he removed from his head and gets away.

The X user captioned the post, "Swiggy's drop and PICK up service. A delivery boy just took my friend's shoes (@Nike) and they won't even share his contact."

Swiggy's official support handle, Swiggy Cares, replied to the viral video and said: "Hey Rohit, we expect better from our delivery partners. Do meet us on DM, so we can assist you better. - Nish."

Advertisement

The user, in another post on X, alleged that Swiggy support called and "just said they can't track their rider."

"We need to contact their legal team or file a police complaint... At this point its not about shoes its about safety. The rider was let into the house for delivering goods. Now we all have to think about doing it," the user said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Assembly Polls, Statehood Soon For J&K, Says PM Modi In Udhampur
  7. Sports World LIVE: ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Gets Underway
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch