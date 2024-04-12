Swiggy Delivery Person Seen Lifting 'Nike' Shoes From Gurugram Flat's Doorstep; Company Responds

A video of a Swiggy delivery person lifting shoes from the doorstep of a flat in Haryana's Gurugram has gone viral on social media, prompting the food delivery portal to respond to the matter. A user on microblogging platform X posted a CCTV video claiming to show footage from outside his friend's house.
The video showed a Swiggy delivery person walk up to the door with a grocery package. The delivery person can be seen ringing the doorbell and waiting for the customer to open the door. Waiting for someone to open the door, the delivery person observes his surroundings and looks downwards, where three pairs of footwear can be seen kept.
Advertisement
WATCH
In less than a minute, someone opens the door and takes the package from him.
After handing over the package, the delivery person can be seen using his phone for a few seconds and walking away from the door. Seconds later, he is seen looking back towards the shoes.
The delivery person eventually picks the shoes and wraps them around a cloth he removed from his head and gets away.
The X user captioned the post, "Swiggy's drop and PICK up service. A delivery boy just took my friend's shoes (@Nike) and they won't even share his contact."
Swiggy's official support handle, Swiggy Cares, replied to the viral video and said: "Hey Rohit, we expect better from our delivery partners. Do meet us on DM, so we can assist you better. - Nish."
Advertisement
The user, in another post on X, alleged that Swiggy support called and "just said they can't track their rider."
"We need to contact their legal team or file a police complaint... At this point its not about shoes its about safety. The rider was let into the house for delivering goods. Now we all have to think about doing it," the user said.