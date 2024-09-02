National

Supreme Court Questions Legality Of 'Bulldozer Justice', To Issue Guidelines On Pan-India Basis

Supreme Court has questioned how a house can be demolished just because it belongs to an accused in a criminal case.

File photo of Supreme Court |
The Supreme Court on Monday criticised 'bulldozer justice', while questioning how a house can be demolished just because it belongs to an accused in a criminal case.

Hearing a batch of pleas against demolition action often undertaken by authorities against the houses of those accused of crimes, the Apex Court said the property can't be demolished even if the person is convicted.

The Top Court, however, clarified that it will not protect any illegal structure obstructing public roads.

The case was heard by the bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan.

The bench in its response to Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta said, "If you are accepting this, then we will issue guidelines based on this. How can demolition be just because he is an accused or even a convict," reported NDTV.

"If construction is unauthorised, fine. There has to be some streamlining. We will lay down a procedure. You are saying demolition only if violation of municipal laws. There is a need for guidelines, it needs to be documented," the bench said, the report said.

"First notice, time to answer, time to seek legal remedies, and then demolition," the bench said, it mentioned.

The bench also stressed that it not defending illegal construction, "but there should be guidelines for demolition," it said.

